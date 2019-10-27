Ailing Elton John cancels concert in Indianapolis

Pop star Elton John performs on stage for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" in New York City on March 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Elton John arrives at a photocall for "Rocketman" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 16. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Elton John canceled a show in Indianapolis this weekend because he was sick. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- British pop star Elton John canceled his scheduled concert Saturday night in Indianapolis because he wasn't feeling well.

"To my dear fans in Indianapolis, It is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @TheFieldhouse tonight," the 72-year-old music icon tweeted, without offering details about his condition or whereabouts.

"I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible," he added.

The show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for March 26, 2020.