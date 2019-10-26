YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 'Al YoungBoy 2' tops U.S. album chart

Pop star Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Post Malone appears at the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Al YoungBoy 2" is the No. 1 album in the United States. Photo by Khindawi99/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2 is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by Summer Walker's Over It at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Lil Tjay's True to Myself at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 6, Wale's Wow That's Crazy at No. 7, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 8, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 9 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 10.