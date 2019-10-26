YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 'Al YoungBoy 2' tops U.S. album chart

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2 is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by Summer Walker's Over It at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Lil Tjay's True to Myself at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 6, Wale's Wow That's Crazy at No. 7, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 8, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 9 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 10.