Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Cody Simpson is back with new music.

The 22-year-old recording artist released "Golden Thing," a song he wrote for girlfriend and fellow singer Miley Cyrus, on Thursday.

"Crystal dream / Cali queen / Radiant hand / Vibrant sand / I'm shot / It's a golden thing she's got," Simpson sings.

The YouTube version features a photo of a woman with blonde hair resembling Cyrus, 26. Simpson performed the song for Cyrus last week during her hospitalization for tonsillitis.

"this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me," Cyrus said on Instagram Stories.

"It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week... & it's working #GoldenThing," she added.

Simpson had discussed the song in an interview Oct. 11 with People.

"I wrote her a song this week that's she's pretty much forcing me to put out," he said. "It's something I wrote for her while she was sick this week."

Simpson and Cyrus were first romantically linked this month. Cyrus split from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, in August, and has since dated Kaitlynn Carter.

Simpson is known for the singles "iYiYi" featuring Flo Rida, "On My Mind," "Pretty Brown Eyes" and "Home to Mama' featuring Justin Bieber. He released the EP B-Sides: Part the Seas in March.