Reports: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter end romance, remain friends

Reality TV personality Kaitlynn Carter Jenner arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Miley Cyrus reportedly has broken up with Kaitlynn Carter, her girlfriend of about a month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Singer Miley Cyrus and reality television personality Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly ended their brief romance.

"Miley and Kaitlyn broke up," People.com quoted an unnamed source as saying. "They're still friends."

"They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

E! News also reported the split but said the reason they stopped dating isn't clear.

UsMagazine.com said news of the breakup came as Cyrus, 26, went to Las Vegas for the weekend with her mom, Tish, and her sister, Brandi.

They were in town so Cyrus could perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Carter, 31, stayed at home in Los Angeles.

Cyrus announced in August that she had separated from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, after less than a year of marriage.

Carter and Brody Jenner also ended their six-year romance last month.