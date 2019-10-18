Christina Hendricks attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "American Woman" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Hendricks, 44, announced her split from Arend, 41, in an Instagram post Thursday, just days after their wedding anniversary.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," Hendricks wrote.

"Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," she said.

"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so," the star concluded.

Hendricks and Arend's wedding anniversary was Oct. 11. The pair have two dogs, Zou Zou and Tatiana, that Arend shared a photo with this month.

People said Hendricks was spotted without her wedding ring at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles this month. Hendricks shared a throwback photo Wednesday of a favorite Halloween costume with Arend.

"My proudest costume moment to date... Ladies and Gentlemen, Nosferatu and wolf man. I did all this makeup myself including the bald cap!!! #nosferatu #halloween #halloweencostumes," she captioned the post.

Hendricks is known for playing Joan Holloway on the AMC series Mad Men, and presently portrays Beth Boland on the NBC comedy Good Girls. Arend plays Matt Mahoney on the CBS series Madam Secretary.