Dave Matthews performs at a rally for Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on June 2016. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The late Whitney Houston has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside Dave Matthews Band and The Notorious B.I.G. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, The Notorious B.I.G. and others have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the organization announced Tuesday.

Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren and T. Rex have also been nominated.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland on May 2, 2020.

More than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and music industry professionals will vote on which nominees will be inducted.

Fans can vote for up to five nominees a day through Google by searching Rock Hall Fan Vote. The top five artists will make up a fan ballot that will be tallied along with the other ballots.

Fan voting ends on Jan. 10.

Houston, Dave Matthews Band, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Motohead, Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join the nominees list for the first time. Nominees needed to have their first single or album released no later than 1994.

Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March.