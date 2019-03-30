Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

March 30 (UPI) -- Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York Friday night.
Inductees are recognized for having created and released memorable music for more than 25 years.
Among the presenters at Friday's event were musicians Harry Styles, Brian May, Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, David Byrne, Susanna Hoffs, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor.
The gala concert is scheduled to air April 27 on HBO.
This one’s for Tom. @Harry_Styles & @StevieNicks playing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” #rockhall2019 more: https://t.co/Pjy7dN7k7o pic.twitter.com/g0fYMpPnMI— Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 29, 2019
Read MoreJuice WRLD's 'Death Race For Love' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week SHINee's Minho releases first solo single, music video for 'I'm Home' Cher adds more dates to North American Here We Go Again tour
Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, the Cure inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
0 of 0