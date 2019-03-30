Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Left to right, The Zombies band-mates Hugh Grundy, Chris White, Rod Argent and Colin Blumstone arrive on the red carpet at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Musician Mick Fleetwood arrives on the red carpet at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson arrives in the press room at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks arrives in the press room at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York Friday night.

Inductees are recognized for having created and released memorable music for more than 25 years.

Among the presenters at Friday's event were musicians Harry Styles, Brian May, Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, David Byrne, Susanna Hoffs, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor.

The gala concert is scheduled to air April 27 on HBO.

