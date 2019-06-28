June 28 (UPI) -- Whitney Houston sings "Higher Love" in a new single with Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo.

Kygo released the song, a cover of the Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love," as an upbeat dance remix Thursday. Houston died at age 48 in February 2012.

"'Higher Love' with Whitney Houston is out now! Hope you guys love this one as much as I do!" Kygo tweeted.

Record producer Clive Davis told Rolling Stone Houston recorded the cover in 1990 for her album I'm Your Baby Tonight, but ultimately only released the song as a bonus cut in Japan. Houston's estate unearthed the cover to release as the first of several projects celebrating the singer's legacy.

Kygo, who previously released a remix of the Marvin Gaye hit "Sexual Healing," started production on "Higher Love" from scratch.

"I was trying to make it sound like something that she would've done, but also something that's my style," he said.

Pat Houston, Houston's sister-in-law and the executor of her estate, said the release of "Higher Love" seemed timely.

"The current cultural environment has been thirsty for something uplifting and inspiring," Pat said. "Who better to inspire than Whitney, the most exhilarating vocalist of all time?"

Houston's estate shared plans in May to release previously unreleased tracks and start a hologram tour. Other projects include a Broadway musical, a Las Vegas-style show and branding deals.