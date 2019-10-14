Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A new lyric video for Freddie Mercury's solo 1984 track "Love Kills" has been released in support of the recently released box set, Freddie Mercury Never Boring.

The video, uploaded to YouTube on Monday, features an enhanced stereo mix version of the song that appears on Never Boring alongside flashing lights that display the lyrics. The clip is animated by Justin Moon.

"Love don't give no compensation/ Love don't pay no bills/ Love don't give no indication/ Love just won't stand still," the late Queen frontman sings on "Love Kills."

Never Boring contains three CDs with 32 songs, a Blu-ray and DVD featuring promo videos and an interview, a 120-page photo book with quotes from Mercury and an introduction from actor Rami Malek who portrayed him in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and a double-sided poster of Mercury.

Mercury died of complications from AIDS at age 45 in November 1991.

An unearthed recording of Mercury performing "Time Waits for No One" was released in June as a new single alongside a new music video.