Freddie Mercury sings 'Time Waits for No One' in unearthed recording

June 20 (UPI) -- An unearthed recording of Freddie Mercury singing "Time Waits for No One" is being released as a new single.

USA Today reported Thursday the late Queen singer performed the stripped-down version of "Time" during a recording session with producer Dave Clark in 1986. Mercury died at age 45 in November 1991.

"Time Waits for No One" features Mercury and a sole piano, versus the dozens of musical and backup vocal tracks on "Time." Clark told Yahoo! Entertainment that listening to Mercury sing the simple version gave him goosebumps.

"Nobody was there. It was just amazing. I can't even explain it," Clark said.

"Time Waits for No One" was lost after recording and Clark said he spent a decade trying to find the track. He found the recording in his tape archive in 2018 but waited to release the song until after the premiere of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In addition, Clark created a new video for "Time Waits for No One" from original negatives and unused, unprocessed film footage from the "Time" music video.

"Freddie just wanted to have fun and live in the moment," Clark told USA Today. "We were both aiming to create something special and it certainly was special."