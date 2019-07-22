Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video passes 1B views on YouTube

Left to right, Queen member Brian May, actor Rami Malek and Queen member Roger Taylor. Queen's video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" has reached over one billion views. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Queen's music video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" has passed 1 billion views on YouTube.

The band celebrated the milestone by releasing a remastered version of the video and they announced a new project where fans will be allowed to help create three user-generated videos.

"We are honored that 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has just hit one billion views on YouTube," Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May said in a statement.

"We want to thank you all and celebrate with our amazing fans all around the world by creating three new music videos to our songs, all featuring you! Whether you are a musician, singer, dancer, visual artist or you just want to have some fun. Go to www.youarethechampions.com to find out more and we'll see you on the road somewhere," they continued.

Queen is asking dancers to submit interpretations of "Don't Stop Me Now," visual artists to work on "A King of Magic" and singers and musicians to reinterpret "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is the first music video released before the 1990s to reach 1 billion views. The song is also the title of Queen's 2018 biopic. Rami Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.