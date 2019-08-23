Black Pink teases private stage concert 'Chapter 1'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is gearing up for its private stage concert Chapter 1.

The K-pop stars promoted Chapter 1, a special concert Sept. 21 at Olympic Hall at Olympic Park in Seoul, in a teaser Friday.

The promo features footage of Black Pink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa performing and interacting with fans at previous shows. The group's song "Don't Know What to Do" plays in the background.

"See you soon, Blinks," a message in the video reads, referencing Black Pink's fan base, known as Blink.

Black Pink completed another leg of its Blackpink (In Your Area) world tour in July. The group will perform three shows in Japan in the winter, beginning Dec. 4 in Tokyo.

Black Pink sent love to fans while celebrating its third anniversary as a group this month. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April.