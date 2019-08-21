BTS teases new mobile game with Netmarble

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a first glimpse of its new mobile game with Netmarble.

The K-pop group shared an official concept art teaser for the project Wednesday.

The dramatic promo opens with a chaotic scene of people fighting and burning down a warehouse. The scene switches to a party and glimpses of what appears to be the actual game.

"When all our trials seem to be over, despair always awaits us. A new contract and fate shrouded in pitch darkness. Who is to be saved?" a voiceover says. "Where is the map of the soul to open the future?"

BTS previously released the mobile game BTS World with Netmarble in June. BTS World is a story-based simulation game that allows users to play BTS' manager.

BTS released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. The group announced this month it will take an extended period of rest and relaxation following six busy years of recording and performing.