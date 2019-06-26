BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS released "BTS World," its story-based simulation game, on iOS and Android, and the new song "Heartbeat." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has launched its highly-anticipated mobile game.

The K-pop group released BTS World, its story-based simulation game, on iOS and Android Wednesday.

"<BTS WORLD> Grand Launch! Hey, Manager! Ready to jump with everything you've got? Enter #BTSWORLD!" the group tweeted.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook promoted the game in a video for Apple.

"Finally the game, BTS World, is out now!" RM says in the clip.

Stop what you're doing...BTS just dropped a new game Download and play @BTSW_Official, available on the App Store right now. Let the pandemonium commence.https://t.co/3acht4FIK1 pic.twitter.com/MVmhzdZRG7— App Store (@AppStore) June 26, 2019

BTS also released the new song "Heartbeat," which it recorded for the BTS World original soundtrack. Forbes said fans can listen to "Heartbeat" exclusively in the BTS World app for 48 hours.

The BTS World soundtrack also includes the songs "Dream Glow" featuring Charli XCX, "A Brand New Day" featuring Zara Larsson and "All Night" featuring Juice Wrld.

BTS World allows users to play BTS' manager. The game features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game.

BTS released its most recent EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April, which is the best-selling album in South Korean history. The group teased a music video for its new Japanese single, "Lights," last week.