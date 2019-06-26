June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has launched its highly-anticipated mobile game.
The K-pop group released BTS World, its story-based simulation game, on iOS and Android Wednesday.
"<BTS WORLD> Grand Launch! Hey, Manager! Ready to jump with everything you've got? Enter #BTSWORLD!" the group tweeted.
BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook promoted the game in a video for Apple.
"Finally the game, BTS World, is out now!" RM says in the clip.
BTS also released the new song "Heartbeat," which it recorded for the BTS World original soundtrack. Forbes said fans can listen to "Heartbeat" exclusively in the BTS World app for 48 hours.
The BTS World soundtrack also includes the songs "Dream Glow" featuring Charli XCX, "A Brand New Day" featuring Zara Larsson and "All Night" featuring Juice Wrld.
BTS World allows users to play BTS' manager. The game features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game.
BTS released its most recent EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April, which is the best-selling album in South Korean history. The group teased a music video for its new Japanese single, "Lights," last week.