GOT7 performs 'Eclipse' during 'Today' debut

June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 performed its new single, "Eclipse," during its debut appearance on Today.

The K-pop group, consisting of members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, took to the stage Wednesday on the NBC morning show.

"Eclipse" appears on GOT7's most recent EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, which was released May 20. GOT7 thanked fans with a special version of the "Eclipse" music video later in the month.

GOT7 discussed its "special bond" with its fans, known as iGOT7, with Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver prior to its performance.

"We have a good relationship with our fandom," Jackson said.

"They mean everything to us. Because without our fans, I don't think we would even be able to come here to the Today show. So we have a special bond with them," Mark added.

"Without our fans, I don't think that we would even be able to come here today" @GOT7Official talk about how their lives have transformed pic.twitter.com/mQ7eKNiPPu— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 26, 2019

GOT7 is in the midst of its Keep Spinning world tour and will next perform Thursday in Newark, N.J. The group released a music video for its new Japanese single, "Love Loop," on Tuesday, and will release an EP of the same name July 31.