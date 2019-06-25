GOT7 releases music video for Japanese single 'Love Loop'

June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Tuesday for its new Japanese single, "Love Loop."

The video shows Mark, JB, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom perform dance routines in coordinating ensembles. The video also features cosmic imagery.

GOT7 promoted the video in a tweet Tuesday.

"GOT7 Japan 4th Mini Album 'LOVE LOOP' M/V Release Date: 2019.07.31," the post reads.

"Love Loop" appears on GOT7's forthcoming Japanese EP of the same name. The group will release the EP on July 31.

GOT7 is in the midst of its Spinning Top world tour, which supports its most recent Korean EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity. The group will perform Wednesday on Good Morning America.