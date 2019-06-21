June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a new single with American rapper Juice Wrld.

BTS members RM and Suga recorded the song "All Night" with Juice Wrld for the K-pop group's BTS World mobile game.

BTS shared "All Night" Friday ahead of the BTS World launch June 25.

"Hey, Manager! BTS World Soundtrack Part.3 is out now! All Night (BTS World Soundtrack Part.3) by BTS & Juice WRLD," BTS tweeted. "Check it out now!"

"All Night #RM #SUGA #JuiceWRLD," the group added.

BTS previously released the singles "Dream Glow" featuring Charli XCX and "A Brand New Day" featuring Zara Larsson for the BTS World soundtrack. The group recorded the album to accompany its mobile game.

BTS World is a story-based simulation game where users play BTS' manager. The game features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game.

BTS released its most recent EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April. The group teased its music video for its new Japanese single, "Lights," Thursday ahead of the Japanese dates on its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Higgins, is known for the singles "Lucid Dreams," "Fine China" and "Hear Me Calling." He released his second studio album, Death Race for Love, in March.