Trending Stories

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis laugh off tabloid report in new video
Philippe Zdar of Cassius dead at 50 after accidental fall
'Real Housewives' star Porsha Williams splits from fiance
Famous birthdays for June 21: Chris Pratt, Juliette Lewis
Adam DeVine is open to 'Pitch Perfect 4,' return to 'Modern Family'

Photo Gallery

 
The cast of 'Annabelle Comes Home' attends the premiere

Latest News

Japanese military helicopter splits apart in crash outside Tokyo
Reds' Winker jumps to avoid tag at third base
Earthquake location influenced by stress buildup of previous ruptures
Supreme Court could rule on Census question Friday
Oakland's Chapman hits walk-off home run against Rays
 
Back to Article
/