BTS teases music video for new Japanese single 'Lights'

June 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a clip Thursday of the video for its new Japanese single "Lights."

The video shows shots of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in a movie theater. BTS promoted the song in a tweet Thursday.

"#BTS New Japanese Song 'Lights' Official Teaser #Lights," the post reads.

"Lights" appears on BTS' new Japanese single album, Lights/Boy with Luv. BTS will release the full music video and the single album July 3.

The Korean version of "Boy with Luv" features American singer Halsey and appears on BTS' most recent Korean EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. BTS released the EP in April.

BTS is on a break from its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour and will next perform July 6 in Osaka, Japan. The group released the single "A Brand New Day" with Zara Larsson for its BTS World mobile game last week.