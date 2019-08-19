Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Monday for the new single "Umpah Umpah."

The "Umpah Umpah" video shows Red Velvet members Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi and Wendy play indoors after their summer road trip is interrupted by a storm. The video also features the singers dancing on a sandy beach.

"Umpah Umpah" appears on Red Velvet's forthcoming EP, The ReVe Festival: Day 2, which debuts Tuesday. The EP also includes the song "Love is the Way," which the group released a clip of last week.

The ReVe Festival: Day 2 follows Red Velvet's EP The ReVe Festival: Day 1, which debuted in June. Day includes the single "Zimzalabim."

Red Velvet debuted as a group in 2014. The group is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."