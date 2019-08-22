Aug. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin Park is teasing her new music video.

The 22-year-old K-pop star shared a behind-the-scenes look at the video for her new single "Stay Beautiful" on Thursday.

The preview shows Park enjoying herself on set. The singer eats popsicles and attempts to catch a piece of popcorn into her mouth.

"For my fans out the world who was waiting for my album, thank you for waiting again. Thank you. Love you always, Baby Js. I love you," she says.

Park came to fame on the Korean reality competition K-pop Star. She formed the duo 15& with Baek Yerin and made her solo debut in 2015.

Park is known for the singles "Hopeless Love," "Try" and "April Fools (0401)." She released her second solo EP, jiminxjamie, in September.