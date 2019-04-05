April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is back with new music.
The K-pop stars released the EP Kill This Love and a music video for their single of the same name.
The "Kill This Love" video shows a fierce Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa saying goodbye to a bad romance. Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, promoted the video in a tweet Thursday.
"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' M/V," the post reads. "#BlackPink #KILLTHISLOVE #EP #KillThisLove #MV #YG."Kill This Love and the "Kill This Love" video debuted Friday at midnight in South Korea. "Kill This Love with Blackpink" and "Jisoo" trended worldwide on Twitter following the release. Kill This Love includes four other tracks, "Don't Know What to Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not" and a remix of "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du." The EP is Black Pink's first release since Blackpink in Your Area in November.
Black Pink will kick off its first North American tour April 17 in Los Angeles. The group will become the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella this month.