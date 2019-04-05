Black Pink returned with the EP "Kill This Love" and a music video for their single of the same name. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Kill This Love and a music video for their single of the same name.

The "Kill This Love" video shows a fierce Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa saying goodbye to a bad romance. Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, promoted the video in a tweet Thursday.

"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' M/V," the post reads. "#BlackPink #KILLTHISLOVE #EP #KillThisLove #MV #YG."

Black Pink will kick off its first North American tour April 17 in Los Angeles. The group will become the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella this month.