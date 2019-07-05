Ed Sheeran releases new songs with Bruno Mars, Yebba

July 5 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released two new songs on Friday.
"I've got 2 new tracks out today and this is BLOW with my dear friends @chrisstapleton and @brunomars. Link in bio x," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post.
Accompanying the message is a portion of the lyric video for the rock 'n' roll song.
The entire video is on YouTube, along with that for "Best Part of Me," his second new offering and a love song featuring singer-songwriter Yebba.
Both tracks will appear on Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project album, which is set for release on July 12.