Ed Sheeran releases new songs with Bruno Mars, Yebba

Musicians PJ Morton and Yebba appear backstage with their award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "How Deep Is Your Love" in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Singer Chris Stapleton arrives in the press room with his Grammy awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Bruno Mars arrives in the press room with his six Grammy Awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released two new songs on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released two new songs on Friday.

"I've got 2 new tracks out today and this is BLOW with my dear friends @chrisstapleton and @brunomars. Link in bio x," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post.

Accompanying the message is a portion of the lyric video for the rock 'n' roll song.

The entire video is on YouTube, along with that for "Best Part of Me," his second new offering and a love song featuring singer-songwriter Yebba.

Both tracks will appear on Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project album, which is set for release on July 12.