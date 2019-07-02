July 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a music video for its new Japanese single.

The K-pop group shared a video Tuesday for its song "Lights."

The video shows BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in an empty movie theater. The song's lyrics have an uplifting message of being a light for someone in the darkness.

"#BTS New Japanese Song 'Lights' Official MV," BTS tweeted on its Japanese account Tuesday. "#Lights."

"Lights" appears on BTS' new Japanese single album, Lights/Boy with Luv. BTS will release the album and the full "Lights" music video Wednesday.

The Korean version of "Boy with Luv" features American singer Halsey. The song appears on BTS' most recent Korean EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released in April.

BTS will resume its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour Saturday in Osaka, Japan. The group released its mobile game, BTS World, and an original soundtrack for the game last week.