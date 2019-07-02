Trending Stories

South Korean Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun sentenced for drug use
Famous birthdays for July 2: Richard Petty, Margot Robbie
WWE Raw: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley ends in an explosion
Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality: 'Thought I made it obvious'
Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli to star in Lifetime's NXIVM sex cult movie

Nationwide protests demand closure of migrant detention centers
Hubble, Spitzer telescopes conduct chemical survey of mid-size exoplanet
Women's World Cup soccer: Alex Morgan, USA grab 2-1 halftime lead
Increased HPV vaccinations may prevent 1,300 cases of cancer in California
When spiders leave the nest, they turn aggressive
 
