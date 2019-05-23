May 23 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran has announced on Instagram that his fourth studio album will be titled No.6 Collaborations Project and will arrive on July 12.

The release will feature Sheeran teaming up with other artists on each track including his recently released single with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care."

A second song titled "Cross Me" featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be released at midnight on Friday.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make," Sheeran said on Thursday alongside cover art for the album and a track listing that blocks out who will be featured on each song.

No.6 Collaborations Project will feature 15 songs in total including tracks titled "Beautiful People," "South of the Border," "Take Me Back to London," "Best Part of Me," "Antisocial," "Remember the Name," "Feels," "Put it All on Me," "Nothing on You," "I Don't Want Your Money," "1000 Nights," "Way to Break My Heart" and "Blow."

Sheeran released on Wednesday a teaser image for "Cross Me" on Instagram with the caption "Just know if you cross her then you cross me."

Sheeran's last album titled Divide was released in 2017 and featured the single "Shape of You."