July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Hyungwon and Hongbin are giving fans a glimpse of their "Cool Love" music video.

Hyungwon, a member of the K-pop group Monsta X, and Hongbin, a member of the boy band Vixx, shared a clip of the video Wednesday.

The teaser shows Hyungwon and Hongbin relax under a starry sky and enjoy cool refreshments. The song is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.

"[#PEPSIxSTARSHIP] 2019 #PEPSI X #STARSHIP PROJECT #THE_LOVE_OF_SUMMER: THE PERFORMANCE #COOL_LOVE #HONGBIN #VIXX #HYUNGWON #MONSTA_X," Monsta X tweeted Wednesday.

Hyungwon and Hongbin will release the full "Cool Love" video July 10.

Hyungwon and Monsta X last released the single "Who Do U Love?" with French Montana in June. Hongbin and Vixx released the single "Walking" in February ahead of N's enlistment in the military.