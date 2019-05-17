May 17 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are two cowboys who time travel to 2019 in the new music video for "Old Town Road Remix."

The clip, released on Friday, also features cameos by Chris Rock, Diplo, Vince Staples, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, and Young Kio.

The video, which runs slightly over five minutes, is labeled as being a movie.

Lil Nas X shocks a neighborhood by riding down the street on his horse, which is able to beat a car in a drag race.

The rapper gets into a mini-dance battle, buys new western clothes and links back up with Cyrus to perform at a bingo hall.

"Old Town Road Remix" has remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks.