May 17 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have released a music video for their highly-anticipated collaboration.

The 28-year-old British singer and 25-year-old Canadian recording artist shared a video for the new single "I Don't Care" on Friday.

The playful video shows Sheeran and Bieber having fun with costumes and green screen technology. The pair dress up as a panda bear, ice cream cone, banana and ear of corn.

"Official video for I Don't Care with @justinbieber is up now, go check it out," Sheeran wrote Friday on Instagram. "We shot it in Japan/LA and I wore a giant panda suit x."

"I don't care video is out now. @teddysphotos," Bieber added on his own account.

Sheeran and Bieber released a single for "I Don't Care" last week. The pair previously collaborated on the songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water," which Sheeran co-wrote.

Sheeran released the album Divide in March 2017. Bieber released Purpose in November 2015 and announced a secret project with YouTube this month.