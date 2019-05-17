DJ Khaled releases 'Higher' video with the late Nipsey Hussle

Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom are pictured arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Ermias Ashgedom -- better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle -- was shot dead in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled has released a new music video for his latest single "Higher" featuring late rapper Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

The clip, released on Thursday, was filmed before Hussle's death at the age of 33 in March following a shooting at the musician's clothing store in Los Angeles.

Hussle is featured in the video rapping about his family's history alongside Khaled in Los Angeles.

"Oh you keep taking me higher and higher/ But don't you know that the devil is a liar?/ They'd rather see me down, put my soul in the fire/ But we keep going higher, higher," Legend sings.

Khaled also paid tribute to Hussle on Instagram where he announced that all proceeds from "Higher" would be donated to Hussle's children, 10-year-old daughter Emani, and 2-year-old son Kross.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled said.

"Higher" is featured on Khaled's new album titled Father of Asahd.