Soundgarden announces new live album, film

May 16 (UPI) -- Soundgarden, which features late singer Chris Cornell, has announced a new live album and concert film titled Live From the Artists Den.

The project, set for release on July 26, will chronicle the band's February 2013 performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The 29-song concert had concluded Soundgarden's then U.S winter tour which was in support of their final album, King Animal.

Soundgarden had performed songs such as "Outshined," "Black Hole Sun," "By Crooked Steps" and "Been Away Too Long," among others.

Live From the Artists Den will be released on vinyl, Blu-Ray and as a two-CD set. A Super Deluxe edition will include the full concert film with 30 minutes of bonus interviews, four LPs, two CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, a replica of an all-access pass and a ticket stub from the show.

The Wiltern in L.A. will show the film on June 17 , Brooklyn Steel will show it on June 18 and The Showbox in Seattle at The Showbox will show it on June 23.

Soundgarden released a teaser trailer for the film on Twitter featuring the band performing live onstage.

Live From @TheArtistsDen. A hyperreal sound experience. Blu-ray, vinyl, CD, photo book, and more. Plus two immersive screening experiences in LA and New York.

Cornell died at the age of 52 in May 2017 by suicide.

A star-studded tribute concert was held in honor of Cornell in January and featured performances by Metallica and Foo Fighters.