Lil Dicky teases 'Earth' video ft. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

April 18 (UPI) -- Dicky is giving fans a glimpse of his star-studded "Earth" music video.

The 31-year-old rapper and comedian, born David Burd, shared a clip of the animated video and his thoughts on the "environmental crisis" during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It's literally got 30 of the biggest artists in the world on it. And every artist plays a different animal -- Justin Bieber's a baboon. Ariana Grande's a zebra. Ed Sheeran is a koala bear," Lil Dicky shared.

"It's all about saving the Earth," he added. "There's an environmental crisis going on right now."

Lil Dicky said he learned a lot about environmental concerns while creating the song and music video.

"We have 12 years to completely change the way we do so many things on Earth or the damage is irreversible," he said. Within our lifetime, well within our lifetime, crazy things are going to happen -- floods, food shortages, bad air."

"Earth" features Grande, Bieber, Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, John Legend, Halsey, Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars. Proceeds from the song will benefit DiCaprio's foundation.

"One thing I can tell you is that guy cares so much about the planet," Lil Dicky said of DiCaprio.

Lil Dicky promoted "Earth" in a tweet Wednesday. The single and its music video debuts Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.