Ariana Grande attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande illustrated her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder nearly two years after the Manchester bombing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is sharing her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 25-year-old singer illustrated her struggle with the condition Thursday by posting a brain scan on Instagram Stories showing her high levels of PTSD.

Grande shared a screenshot of a group text message. She sent a photo of a normal brain scan, which was largely dark, a scan of a brain with PTSD, which had some highlighted areas, and her own scan, which was mainly light.

"hilarious and terrifying," the star captioned the post.

Grande said in the July issue of British Vogue she was experiencing "signs of PTSD" following the Manchester bombing in May 2017. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded 139 at Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in Great Britain.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," the singer said. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

"Time is the biggest thing," she added. "I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience -- like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

Grande sent love to Manchester in a tweet in May 2018 on the first anniversary of the attack.

"thinking of you all today and every day," she wrote. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Grande will return to Manchester in August to headline Manchester Pride. She last released the single "Monopoly" with Victoria Monét this month.