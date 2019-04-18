Jason Momoa shaves beard to promote aluminum recycling

Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" on February 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa is switching up his look to promote recycling.

The 39-year-old actor shaved his beard for the first time since 2012 in a video Wednesday to tout the use of aluminum cans over plastic water bottles.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA," Momoa wrote on Instagram, referencing his Game of Thrones, Aquaman, Frontier and See roles. "I'm SHAVING this beast off, It's time to make a change. A change for the better... for my kids, your kids, the world."

"Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet," he encouraged fans. "Let's clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic."

The video shows Momoa walking through sand and rocks on what appears to be the set of Dune. The movie is filming in the Jordan desert.

"2012's the last time I shaved," Momoa says in the clip. "Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness. Plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution."

"There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet -- as long as we recycle -- that's aluminum," he adds. "About 75 percent of all aluminum that's ever been used is still in circulation today. It's 100 percent recyclable."

Momoa developed his own line of water that uses aluminum cans. The product comes in still, sparkling, alkaline and spring varieties.

"Just water, but I feel good about it 'cause I know I'm going to recycle this and I know we can recycle it," the actor says. "This thing can be a can in 60 days, the rest of its life."

Momoa is known for playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and the title character in Aquaman. He will portray in Duncan Idaho in the Dune remake from Denis Villeneuve.