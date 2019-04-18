Rachel Lindsay will appear in "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!" in May. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette is bringing together 12 of its former stars.

ABC announced Wednesday Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe and other Bachelorette alums will appear in a TV special prior to Hannah Brown's new season.

Andi Dorfman, Desiree Siegfried, Emily Maynard Johnson, Ashley Rosenbaum, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Jillian Harris, DeAnna Stagliano and Trista Sutter will also join host Chris Harrison in The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!, which airs May 6.

The two-hour special will show the former Bachelorette stars reflect on their time on the show. It will also feature footage from Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's wedding preparations and an update on some of the most controversial contestants in Bachelorette history.

In addition, Harrison will visit iconic date spots from The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. He will take a special trip to Brown's hometown to uncover more about the new Bachelorette.

Brown vied for Colton Underwood's affections in The Bachelor Season 23. Underwood ultimately pursued his romance with Cassie Randolph and Brown was named the Season 15 Bachelorette.