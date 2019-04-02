Geri Halliwell attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on June 6, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Geri Halliwell is feeling disappointed and hurt following Mel B's claims about their history.

The 46-year-old British singer spoke out through her rep Monday on Mother's Day in the U.K. after Mel B, her Spice Girls band mate, said they once had a sexual encounter.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother's Day of all days," the rep told E! News. "She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

Halliwell's rep said the star hopes to move past Mel B's remarks and enjoy the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour.

"Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," the rep said.

"Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years," the rep told fans. "She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria."

Mel B said while filming Piers Morgan's show Life Stories last week she once slept with Halliwell.

"She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it," the singer said, according to a clip from Good Morning Britain.

"It was just that once," she added. "And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it."

Mel B later appeared to backtrack in an interview with the Australian radio show 2DayFM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash.

"I didn't actually really admit anything," she said. "It wasn't like a big deal, we've known each other 20 plus years. It was just one thing that happened one night. I didn't go into detail about it, at all."

The Spice Girls confirmed plans in November for a reunion tour sans Victoria Beckham. The tour begins June 1 in Manchester, England.