'To All the Boys I've Loved Before': Ross Butler joins sequel

Ross Butler will play Trevor Pike in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Ross Butler is joining the cast of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.

Netflix announced in a tweet Monday the 28-year-old actor will play Trevor Pike, best friend to Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), in the upcoming movie.

Butler is known for portraying Zach Dempsey in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and Reggie Mantle in Season 1 of The CW series Riverdale.

"#13ReasonsWhy star @RossButler has joined the cast of our To All The Boys sequel and will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend!" the post reads.

Butler confirmed the news in a post on his own account. He shared a photo of himself and Centineo pretending to talk on phones.

"Casual business calls. But yeah, we're making a movie. No joke. @noahcent @netflix #TATBILB2," the star captioned the post.

Producer Matt Kaplan had nothing but praise for Butler in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel," he said. "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

The To All the Boys I Loved Before sequel is inspired by Han's book P.S. I Still Love You. The movie will star Condor, Centineo, Butler and Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren.