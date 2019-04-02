Lea Michele, Harvey Fierstein to star in 'Little Mermaid' at Hollywood Bowl

Lea Michele attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Harvey Fierstein (L) and Cyndi Lauper attend their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 11, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lea Michele will play Ariel in "The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein will star in an adaptation of The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl.

Michele will play the mermaid Ariel, with Fierstein as the sorceress Ursula. The production co-stars Peter Gallagher as King Triton, Leo Gallo as Prince Eric, Ken Page as Sebastian and Cheech Marin as Chef Louis.

Michele and the cast will perform songs from The Little Mermaid while backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Composer Alan Menken, who scored the Disney film, will appear as a special guest.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale Friday. The venue previously put on a live-to-film rendition in 2016.

Michele is best known for playing Rachel Berry in the Fox series Glee. She shared a photo of herself wearing a mermaid tail costume Monday on Twitter.

"It's all happening!" the actress wrote.

Fierstein is known for the films Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day and Death to Smoochy. He will voice a character in the new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.