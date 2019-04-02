Deborah Norville attends the New York premiere of "mother!" on September 13, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Inside Edition host Deborah Norville will undergo surgery for cancer.

The 60-year-old television personality said in a video message Monday she is having a cancerous thyroid nodule removed from her neck this week.

Norville said an Inside Edition viewer brought the lump to her attention years ago after spotting the bump on TV.

"We live in a world of see something, say something. And I'm really glad we do," the star said.

"When you work on television, viewers comment on everything -- your hair, your makeup, the dress you're wearing," she added. "A long time ago, an Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she'd seen something on my neck. It was a lump."

Norville said doctors initially said the bump was a benign thyroid nodule but recently found it was cancerous.

"The doctor says it's a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow, I'll have surgery to have removed," she told viewers. "There'll be no chemo, I'm told no radiation; but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit."

Norville said Diane McInerney will fill in for her on Inside Edition as she recovers from the surgery. She thanked fans for their well-wishes in a tweet Monday.

"I am overwhelmed by the kindness and good wishes that have come my way!! The world IS filled with kind people. Thank you all! #grateful," the star wrote.

Norville has served as anchor on Inside Edition since 1995.