TXT shares tracklist for debut album 'The Dream Chapter: Star'

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is sharing the tracklist for its debut album.

The K-pop group will include five songs on its first album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

TXT's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, unveiled the tracklist and promo art Thursday on Twitter. The promo art features the group's full name, Tomorrow X Together, and the album title.

"The Dream Chapter: STAR - Tracklist #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #TheDreamChapter #STAR," the post reads.

TXT is Big Hit's first new act to debut since the boy band BTS. The company released teasers featuring TXT members Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai in January.