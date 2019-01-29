Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Beomgyu is the latest TXT member to appear in a teaser video promoting the new South Korean boy band.

The K-pop group's agency, Bit Hit Entertainment, introduced the 17-year-old singer in a clip Tuesday titled Questioning Film - What do you see?

The video features photo and video of Beomgyu holding and surrounded by flowers. The promo was directed by Oui Kim.

"#TXT (#TomorrowXTogether) 'Questioning Film - What do you see?' - #BEOMGYU #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER," Big Hit tweeted Tuesday.

Big Hit Entertainment previously released similar videos for TXT members Heuningkai and Soobin. Heuningkai's video had received over 1.8 million views as of Tuesday morning, while Soobin's video had garnered over 3.5 million.

Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the official lineup for Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, in a video last week. The group also consists of Yeonjun and Taehyun.

TXT is Big Hit Entertainment's first new group since BTS debuted in 2013. BTS found huge international success in 2018, and is adding $3.5 billion a year to the South Korean economy, according to new research.