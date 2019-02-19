BTS to embark on 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour

BTS will extend its "Love Yourself" tour with a series of shows at stadiums across the globe. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will embark on a new leg of its world tour.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a press release Tuesday that BTS will extend its Love Yourself tour with a series of shows at stadiums across the globe.

The new leg will be titled the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Big Hit shared a promo image featuring BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, along with the dates and locations of shows, on Twitter.

"BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' #BTS #LOVE_YOURSELF #SPEAK_YOURSELF," the post reads.

BTS will kick off the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour May 4 in Los Angeles following the end of Love Yourself in April. The new leg will come to a close July 14 in Shizouka, Japan.

Here's the full list of "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour dates:

May 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. (CA Rose Bowl Stadium)

May 11 - Chicago, Ill. (Soldier Field)

May 18 - E. Rutherford, N.J. (NJ MetLife Stadium)

May 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil (Allianz Parque)

June 1 - London, England (Wembley Stadium)

June 7 - Paris, France (Stade de France)

July 6-7 - Osaka, Japan (Yanmar Stadium Nagai)

July 13-14 - Shizuoka, Japan (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)



BTS last released the album Love Yourself: Answer in August. It began its Love Yourself tour the same month in support of Love Yourself: Answer, its album Love Yourself: Tear and its EP Love Yourself: Her.