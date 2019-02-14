Infinite returns with 'Clock' music video

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Infinite is back with new music.

The K-pop group released an atmospheric music video for its new song "Clock" on Wednesday.

The "Clock" video opens with a fake title card for a movie preview. The video shows Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L and Sungjong waiting for a call as they sing about waiting to see a loved one.

"[#INFINITE] #Infinite Digital Single #CLOCK Official MV," the group tweeted Wednesday.

"Clock" is Infinite's first new song since Sungkyu enlisted in the military in May. The 29-year-old singer is on hiatus from the group as he fulfills his mandatory military service.

Infinite last released the single "Tell Me" in January 2018. The song appeared on the group's album Top Seed, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard U.S. World Albums chart the same month.