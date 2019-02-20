BtoB singer Ilhoon shares short film for new single 'Spoiler'

A post shared by michael (@ilhoonmj) on Feb 14, 2019 at 6:00am PST

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- BtoB singer Ilhoon is giving fans a preview of his new single.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, born Jung Il-hoon, posted a short film Wednesday for his song "Spoiler" featuring R&B singer Babylon. The single debuts Thursday.

The moody video shows Ilhoon struggling to forget someone in his past. The singer is shown with a cracked phone and throwing photos into a fireplace.

"(JUNG ILHOON) - 'Spoiler (Feat. Babylon)' Short film #JUNG_ILHOON #Spoiler #Babylon," BtoB tweeted on its official account.

Ilhoon announced plans for "Spoiler" last week. He previously collaborated with Babylon, a former member of the boy band N-train, on the singer's single "What I Miss is You Back Then." The song debuted in December.

Ilhoon released his debut solo EP, Big Wave, in March 2018. He and BtoB members Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae released the EP Hour Movement in November following Eunkwang's enlistment in the military.