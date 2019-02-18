Monsta X released the album "Take. 2 We Are Here" and a music video for "Alligator" on Monday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Take.2 We Are Here and a music video for the single "Alligator" on Monday.

The "Alligator" video shows a dramatic side of Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M. It features high-energy dance routines and imagery inspired by the seven deadly sins.

"[#MONSTA_X] 190218 6PM #MonstaX THE SECOND ALBUM: TAKE.2 #WE_ARE_HERE #MONSTAX #Alligator MV released! Watch now!" the group tweeted.

Take.2 We Are Here features 10 tracks, including "Alligator" and the song "Play It Cool" featuring Steve Aoki. Monsta X told Cosmopolitan it was "so dope" to work with the American DJ, who has previously collaborated with BTS.

"We heard Steve mention he wanted to collaborate with us, and it was shocking," I.M said. "This legend in the industry, the worldwide famous DJ, wanted to work with us, with us? It was amazing, but I thought that was it, just a wish. But then it actually happened."

Monsta X credited its fans, known as Monbebes, with its continued success.

"The relationship with our fans has gotten deeper after all these years," I.M said. "Our fans are everything to us, they see us perform, they see us grow. The reason we are performing everyday is them and only them."

Monsta X released its debut studio album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter, in 2017. Take.2 We Are Here was preceded by Take.1 Are You There?, which debuted in October.