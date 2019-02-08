Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 61st annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.
Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with eight Grammy Award nominations for his work on the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther. Drake earned seven nominations for his fifth studio album Scorpion.
Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris and H.E.R. received five nominations each.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles
Network: ABC
Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access
Host: Singer and 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is hosting for the first time
Musical performances: Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Dolly Parton, Red Hot Chili Peppers Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Chloe x Halle, St. Vincent, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Maren Morris, Kacy Musgraves, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug.
Presenters: Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Charlie Wilson, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, BTS, Cedric the Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.
Top Nominees
Album of the Year
Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlie By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake Scorpion
H.E.R. H.E.R.
Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monae Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour
Kendrick Lamar Black Panther: The Album
Record of the Year
"I Like It" Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"The Joke" Brandi Carlise
"This is America" Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" by Drake
"Shallow" Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars" Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar" Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the Year
"All the Stars"
"Boo'd Up"
"God's Plan"
"In My Blood"
"The Joke"
"The Middle"
"Shallow"
"This is America"
Best New Artist
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sweetener Ariana Grande
Reputation Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes
Camila Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life Kelly Clarkson
Beautiful Trauma Pink
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy Cardi B
Daytona Pusha T
Swimming Mac Miller
Astroworld Travis Scott
Victory Lap Nipsey Hussle