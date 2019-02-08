Lady Gaga is set to perform during the Grammys. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 61st annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with eight Grammy Award nominations for his work on the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther. Drake earned seven nominations for his fifth studio album Scorpion.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris and H.E.R. received five nominations each.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Network: ABC

Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access

Host: Singer and 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is hosting for the first time

Musical performances: Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Dolly Parton, Red Hot Chili Peppers Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Chloe x Halle, St. Vincent, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Maren Morris, Kacy Musgraves, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug.

Presenters: Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Charlie Wilson, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, BTS, Cedric the Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.

Top Nominees

Album of the Year

Cardi B Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlie By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake Scorpion

H.E.R. H.E.R.

Post Malone Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour

Kendrick Lamar Black Panther: The Album



Record of the Year

"I Like It" Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"The Joke" Brandi Carlise

"This is America" Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" by Drake

"Shallow" Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey



Song of the Year

"All the Stars"

"Boo'd Up"

"God's Plan"

"In My Blood"

"The Joke"

"The Middle"

"Shallow"

"This is America"



Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith



Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener Ariana Grande

Reputation Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes

Camila Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life Kelly Clarkson

Beautiful Trauma Pink



Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy Cardi B

Daytona Pusha T

Swimming Mac Miller

Astroworld Travis Scott

Victory Lap Nipsey Hussle

