Black Pink to appear on 'Late Show,' 'Good Morning America'

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink plans to make the rounds on U.S. television.

The K-pop group will perform Feb. 11 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CBS late-night talk show confirmed in a press release.

Billboard said Friday that Black Pink is the first K-pop girl group to book a late-night show in the U.S. since Girls' Generation. Girls' Generation performed on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2012.

In addition, Black Pink will perform Feb. 12 on Good Morning America. The appearance will mark the group's U.S. morning show debut.

The upcoming TV spots follow news the group will perform at Coachella in April. The group will make history by becoming the first female K-pop group to take the stage at the annual music festival.

Black Pink, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, last released the Japanese album Blackpink in Your Area in December. The group will further its exposure abroad by touring Europe in May.

"#BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN EUROPE!" the group's agency, YG Entertainment, announced on Twitter last week.