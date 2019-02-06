Mamamoo singer Hwasa to make solo debut Feb. 13

Mamamoo attends the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, on February 22, 2017. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, shared a sultry teaser on Twitter ahead of her solo debut. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mamamoo singer Hwasa will make her solo debut this month.

The 23-year-old K-pop star, born Ahn Hye-jin, announced the news Wednesday on the Mamamoo official Twitter account.

Hwasa shared a sultry teaser showing her gazing at the camera in bed. The singer will make her solo debut Feb. 13.

"2019.02.13 6PM HWASA SOLO DEBUT #MAMAMOO #HWASA," the post reads.

Mamamoo consists of four members: Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. Wheein made her solo debut in April with the single "Easy," while Moonbyul released her debut solo single "Selfish" in May.

As a group, Mamamoo last released the EP Blue;s in November. The K-pop stars are known for the singles "You're the Best," "Yes I Am" and "Starry Night."