Mamamoo singer Hwasa to make solo debut Feb. 13

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mamamoo singer Hwasa will make her solo debut this month.
The 23-year-old K-pop star, born Ahn Hye-jin, announced the news Wednesday on the Mamamoo official Twitter account.
Hwasa shared a sultry teaser showing her gazing at the camera in bed. The singer will make her solo debut Feb. 13.
"2019.02.13 6PM HWASA SOLO DEBUT #MAMAMOO #HWASA," the post reads.
Mamamoo consists of four members: Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. Wheein made her solo debut in April with the single "Easy," while Moonbyul released her debut solo single "Selfish" in May.
As a group, Mamamoo last released the EP Blue;s in November. The K-pop stars are known for the singles "You're the Best," "Yes I Am" and "Starry Night."