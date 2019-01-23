Black Pink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' video breaks YouTube record

Black Pink surpassed BTS for the most-viewed music video from a K-pop group on YouTube. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink has broken a YouTube record with its music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."

Billboard confirmed Wednesday that Black Pink surpassed fellow K-pop stars BTS for the most-viewed music video from a K-pop group on YouTube.

"With 620.9 million views, BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' is now the most-viewed music video by a K-pop group," a YouTube rep said.

BTS' music video for "DNA" took the No. 2 spot with 618.9 million views. "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" had more than 622.7 million views as of Wednesday morning, while "DNA" had over 620.2 million.

K-pop star Psy has the most-viewed video from a South Korean artist on YouTube, with over 3.2 billion views for "Gangnam Style." His "Daddy" video passed 400 million views on the site this month.

The "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" video debuted with Black Pink's EP Square Up in June. The music video was the most-viewed K-pop video of 2018.