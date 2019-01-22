Seventeen releases new EP, 'Home' music video

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group returned Monday with the EP You Made My Dawn and a music video for the single "Home."

Seventeen promoted You Made My Dawn at a showcase Monday in Seoul, according to The Korea Herald. Seventeen member Woozi, who helped write "Home," discussed the song at the event.

"'Home' reflects our hope to make people around us comfortable. It will be a warm song, so please look forward to it," the singer said.

"We decided to make a song that could comfort people in this winter season," he added. "The keyword for 'Home' is a home where we can rest comfortably, and we hope people will take the song with sincerity."

Seventeen last released the EP You Make My Day in July. The boy band discussed the album and its connection to You Made My Dawn in an interview with Billboard published Monday.

"The theme behind the album is the message of 'You made my darkness into dawn,'" Joshua said of You Made My Dawn. "That's why we tried to compare the flow of emotions to the sun, and connect this album to the previous album."

"If you think of a story, [Dawn] should be like the prequel of You Make My Day," Vernon added. ""Especially for this album, we tried to show more of our maturity."

Seventeen consists of 13 members: Woozi, Joshua, Vernon, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 and is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Oh My!"