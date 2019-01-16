Jan. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Astro is back with new music.

The K-pop group returned Wednesday with the album All Light and a music video for the single "All Night."

The "All Night" video shows JinJin, MJ, Cha-Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Sanha sing and dance in a lavish mansion and lush greenhouse.

"ASTRO 1ST ALBUM [All Light]," the group's agency, Fantagio Music, tweeted Wednesday. "'All Night' M/V OPEN! #ASTRO #AllLight #AllNight."

All Light marks Astro's first official release since the EP Dream Part.02, which debuted in November 2017. The group promoted the album at a showcase Wednesday in Seoul.

"Since we had a long hiatus for over a year, our new album really means something to us," MJ said, according to The Korea Herald. "We tried to fill every song with our efforts and we are very excited about it."

Astro made its debut as a group in 2016. The boy band is known for the singles "Hide and Seek," "Baby" and "Crazy Sexy Cool."